The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Adam Gase’s Response To Le’Veon Bell Question Is Going Viral

Adam Gase looks on at practice.FLORHAM PARK, NJ - JUNE 04: Head coach Adam Gase of the New York Jets looks on during mandatory mini camp at The Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4, 2019 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Adam Gase was asked this morning if he wants Le’Veon Bell to be the New York Jets starting running back in 2020. His response is pretty telling.

The New York Jets head coach said with a bit of an eye roll that Bell is under contract for the next three years.

Then, when asked specifically if he wants Bell to return in 2020, the Jets head coach would not say.

“You can ask Joe tomorrow,” said Gase, who was referencing general manager Joe Douglas.

Gase is rumored to have not wanted Bell, especially at four years for $52.5 million.

Bell totaled 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He added 461 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Jets had a strong finish to the 2019 season, winning six of their last eight games.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.