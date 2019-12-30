Adam Gase’s Response To Le’Veon Bell Question Is Going Viral

Adam Gase was asked this morning if he wants Le’Veon Bell to be the New York Jets starting running back in 2020. His response is pretty telling.

The New York Jets head coach said with a bit of an eye roll that Bell is under contract for the next three years.

Then, when asked specifically if he wants Bell to return in 2020, the Jets head coach would not say.

“You can ask Joe tomorrow,” said Gase, who was referencing general manager Joe Douglas.

Adam Gase on whether he wants Le’Veon Bell back next year. Wow… (via @snyjets)pic.twitter.com/H6XClh1vOm — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 30, 2019

Gase is rumored to have not wanted Bell, especially at four years for $52.5 million.

Bell totaled 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He added 461 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Blessed for another year. I want to thank Jets fans for embracing me all season. I put everything into every snap this season & hope you all are proud of how I repped the Green & White. Things didn’t go as planned for many reasons, but can’t wait to get working & keep moving fwd. pic.twitter.com/Y2Uxg75fQw — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 29, 2019

The Jets had a strong finish to the 2019 season, winning six of their last eight games.