Adam Gase Shares How Jets Reacted To First Win Of The Season

Jets fans may not be too happy about their team’s first win on Sunday, but the players and coaches reportedly were.

New York head coach Adam Gase highlighted his team’s reaction to the 23-20 win over the Rams in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a group as excited,” Gase said in reference to the Jets locker room scene last night.

You’ve got to feel for those Jets players this season.

The New York fan base has been rooting against its own team virtually all year with hopes to land the No. 1 pick and likely Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Even if it’s what your fans want, getting beat week in and week out has got to be exhausting for the young players who just want to compete.

Unfortunately for Jets fans, their team just wasn’t bad enough–for now at least.

With a 1-13 record, New York is now tied with the Jaguars in the race for the No. 1 pick. If both teams lose out in their final two games, Jacksonville gets the tiebreaker with a weaker strength of schedule.

The Jaguars will face Chicago and Indianapolis to close out the season while the Jets will take on Cleveland and New England.