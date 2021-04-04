Everyone Said The Same Thing About Adam Morrison After Gonzaga’s Win

“That was for Adam Morrison.”

Gonzaga beat UCLA in overtime in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Bulldogs, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, advanced to the national title game on a crazy buzzer-beating 3-pointer from star freshman Jalen Suggs. It was one of the wildest games in NCAA Tournament history.

This wasn’t the first time the Bulldogs and the Bruins played a crazy NCAA Tournament game, either.

Back in 2006, Adam Morrison’s Gonzaga Bulldogs lost a heartbreaking game to UCLA in the Sweet 16. Gonzaga led for nearly the entire contest, though UCLA stormed back late, ending Morrison’s career. Morrison was so emotional during the loss that he could be seen crying on the floor as the game ended.

So, Saturday night’s win by Gonzaga was some nice revenge for the former Bulldogs star.

Morrison, who now serves as a radio analyst for Gonzaga basketball, got to celebrate the Jalen Suggs shot in pretty incredible fashion.

Adam Morrison getting to lose his mind on the radio over that shot, in that moment, against that team, makes me incredibly happy. https://t.co/pkZ4tackSX — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) April 4, 2021

A lot of folks felt the pain of Adam Morrison losing his final game at Gonzaga years ago. Well, here’s Adam Morrison tonight on the call for Gonzaga Radio. Pure. Joy. https://t.co/9c4zB4gtFj — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 4, 2021

Adam Morrison went CRAZY on the radio call of the game-winner 🤣 Redemption. pic.twitter.com/sWpOX7VNmK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 4, 2021

Now that is pretty awesome.

Gonzaga, meanwhile, will now take on Baylor in the NCAA Tournament national title game on Monday evening. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on CBS.