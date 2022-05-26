Adam Sandler Reacts To Ray Liotta's Heartbreaking Death

On Thursday morning, the entertainment world mourned the loss of legendary actor Ray Liotta, who passed away at 67.

According to Deadline, Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. He was reportedly there shooting a film called Dangerous Waters.

In the wake of his passing, actors, sports figures and fans have all taken to social media to remember the incredible actor. The latest of which was Adam Sandler, who brought in Liotta to work on his Netflix film "Hubie Halloween."

"Tremendous actor. Sweetheart of a dad. Such a great funny man to know. Prayers are with his whole family," Sander said on Twitter.

Perhaps best known for his role in Goodfellas, Liotta was a central figure in a plethora of other incredible movies. He delivered excellent performances in Field of Dreams, The Place Beyond The Pines, and Cop Land.

Our thoughts are with the Liotta family and his friends.