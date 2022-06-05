Adam Sandler Was Shocked By Shaquille O'Neal's Age

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Actor Adam Sandler is seen filming scenes on the set of Netflix feature film "Hustle" on September 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

It wasn't that long ago that Shaquille O'Neal was still playing in the NBA. The Hall of Fame big man retired following the 2010-11 season.

Maybe that's why actor Adam Sandler, 55, was so shocked to find out that O'Neal is actually 50 years old during a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq.

Sandler and Shaq have been friends for some time, with the four-time NBA champion actually appearing in four of the Hollywood star's movies. They've even played a little pickup hoops together.

During the conversation on O'Neal's podcast, Sandler remarked that he is "so much older than Shaq. I’m 55." When Shaq corrected him and said there's only a half-decade difference between them, Sandler was stunned.

"You're not 50!" he said, via Essentially Sports.

In fairness to Sandler though, O'Neal is still pretty young at heart. He clearly has a lot of fun in his role on Inside the NBA and is involved in a number of other projects outside of his job on TNT.

O'Neal turned 50 back in March. A 15-time NBA All-Star, he entered the league at age 20 back in 1993 and played until he was 39.