Adam Sandler Was Shocked By Shaquille O'Neal's Age
It wasn't that long ago that Shaquille O'Neal was still playing in the NBA. The Hall of Fame big man retired following the 2010-11 season.
Maybe that's why actor Adam Sandler, 55, was so shocked to find out that O'Neal is actually 50 years old during a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq.
Sandler and Shaq have been friends for some time, with the four-time NBA champion actually appearing in four of the Hollywood star's movies. They've even played a little pickup hoops together.
During the conversation on O'Neal's podcast, Sandler remarked that he is "so much older than Shaq. I’m 55." When Shaq corrected him and said there's only a half-decade difference between them, Sandler was stunned.
"You're not 50!" he said, via Essentially Sports.
In fairness to Sandler though, O'Neal is still pretty young at heart. He clearly has a lot of fun in his role on Inside the NBA and is involved in a number of other projects outside of his job on TNT.
O'Neal turned 50 back in March. A 15-time NBA All-Star, he entered the league at age 20 back in 1993 and played until he was 39.