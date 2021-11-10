Adam Schefter Apologizes For His Coverage Of Dalvin Cook Story

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter faced major criticism for his coverage of the Dalvin Cook story this week. Schefter seemed to simply parrot the claim from Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, who says his client is a victim of domestic abuse and extortion.

“Minnesota Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook is the victim of domestic abuse and extortion – there’s pending litigation, according to his agent Zac Hiller,” Schefter wrote on Twitter last night.

Further details have since emerged, though, appearing to indicate that Schefter left out the other side of the story.

The Star Tribune later broke that Cook is the target of a pending lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, which accuses the Pro Bowl back of “assault, battery and false imprisonment.”

It’s up to the court systems to determine who is telling the truth, but it’s clear that Schefter only reported one side of the story.

Wednesday night, he apologized.

“In a case like this, it’s important to reach out to all sides for information and comment. When I got the information the other night, I didn’t do that. And I could’ve done a better job of reaching out to the other people, especially on a story as sensitive and significant as this,” Schefter said.

“It’s a reminder to slow down.”

It’s been a criticizable fall for Schefter, who last month faced criticism for some old emails sent to then-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

Schefter’s future at ESPN is up in the air, too. His contract is reportedly expiring and some believe he could end up working for one of the gambling companies.