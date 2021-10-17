Sports Media World Reacts To The Adam Schefter News

It was an eventful week for longtime ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Earlier in the week, the longtime NFL insider was part of the league’s massive email leak. One of Schefter’s emails to former Washington team president Bruce Allen was leaked. The email showed Schefter sending an entire draft of a story on the 2011 collective bargaining issue to Allen.

Schefter faced criticism for the email and issued an apology for what happened.

That wasn’t the only notable event of the week for Schefter. According to a report from Front Office Sports, Schefter is expected to be pursued for another job.

“Caesars Sportsbook is preparing to go after Adam Schefter as its latest big talent acquisition The industry’s top NFL insider will see his current contract expire before the next NFL season,” Front Office Sports reports.

NEWS: Caesars Sportsbook is preparing to go after Adam Schefter as its latest big talent acquisition The industry’s top NFL insider will see his current contract expire before the next NFL season. The latest from @MMcCarthyREV and @byajperez ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 14, 2021

It would certainly be interesting to see a top media insider land at a sportsbook. However, that could be where things are heading with the legalization of sports gambling.

Fan reaction is mixed, though.

“This smells off…the person who gets to release inside info cuz he gets it first, works for a book who will manipulate the lines due to said info and screw their bettors…I realize to a degree this happens now but literally having a full time guy who’s only job is to do it?” one fan tweeted.

““Would Schefter be Schefter if he wasn’t at ESPN?” asked another source. The answer to this is a resounding yes for any football fan assuming his ability to break news and maintain source access was unfettered by new affiliation,” Todd Furhman added.

“Translation: Shefter’s agent wants one last fat contract from ESPN before his client’s value runs its course. Everyone knows Shefter wouldn’t go to direct competitor so floating the idea of an industry change is only plausible alternative worth leveraging,” another fan speculated.

Where do you see Schefter ending up?