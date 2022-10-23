Adam Schefter Clears The Air On Popular Odell Beckham Rumor

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs turned a lot of heads this week when they restructured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Many fans believe the front office is clearing cap space to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal.

Kelce added fuel to the fire by commenting on that rumor while on the "New Heights" podcast.

“I want them to come true,” Kelce said. “I haven’t heard anything. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility. But I think that something’s in the air for sure. And if it means OBJ ... all right now."

During an appearance on "College Football Prime Time with The Pat McAfee Show," ESPN insider Adam Schefter addressed the latest rumors linking Beckham to the Chiefs.

"There's a lot of talk about the Chiefs and him this week. Something may materialize over time between the Chiefs and Beckham, but as of this past week there was nothing," Schefter said.

Schefter did say that Kansas City is always looking to add talent, so perhaps we shouldn't slam the door shut on this possibility.

The Chiefs would probably benefit from adding a playmaker like Beckham to their roster, make no mistake about it.

However, there will be other teams looking to acquire Beckham for the final stretch of the season.