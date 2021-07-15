Adam Schefter Continues To Mention 1 Team For Deshaun Watson

Grumblings of a potential Deshaun Watson to the Eagles trade have been circulating the NFL for months now. And at the forefront of those conversations is ESPN league insider Adam Schefter.

During an appearance with ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, Schefter once again brought up the possibility of the Texans QB heading to Philadelphia.

“There is no team out there, no team out there, better positioned and better armed to go trade for Deshaun Watson than the Philadelphia Eagles.”

.@AdamSchefter says "watch Philadelphia" when it comes to a potential Deshaun Watson trade. "There is no team out there, no team out there, better positioned and better armed to go trade for Deshaun Watson than the Philadelphia Eagles." pic.twitter.com/WY0LKEGj9r — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 15, 2021

The Eagles currently hold some intriguing trade pieces that make them an ideal trade partner for the Texans: two first-round picks, a potential third-round selection and depth at multiple positions. Unfortunately for the Texans, though, Watson’s value is at an all-time low.

The 25-year-old quarterback is currently involved in an intense legal battle over more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct. Even if criminal charges aren’t levied on him, Watson could face punishment from the NFL.

For this reason, Schefter believes the Houston front office will hold onto their QB until his “value is restored” so they don’t have to trade him at a discount.

Unlike other previous Deshaun Watson suitors like the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets, the Eagles didn’t make any big moves at the quarterback position this offseason — making a trade for the three-time Pro Bowler even more plausible.

Regardless of want happens with Watson’s legal situation, it surely appears like he’s played his last snap in Houston.

Even before this cascade of sexual assault allegations went public, the Texans superstar clearly wanted out of the franchise. And while the Houston front office would love to get some value out of Watson, it seems as though they’re ready to accept the fact that he’ll no longer be their QB moving forward.