Adam Schefter Has Great News For Giants Fans About RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley running the ball for the New York Giants.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 09: Running back Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants carries the ball in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 9, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Saquon Barkley’s 2020 season was cut short due to an ACL injury, but the former No. 2 pick seems poised for a bounce-back year.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the New York Giants expect Barkley to be ready for the start of the 2021 season. This is encouraging news considering ACL injuries can be a bit tricky.

Barkley still has a few more obstacles to overcome in his rehab, but at least he hasn’t suffered any setbacks in his rehab up to this point.

Earlier this month, Giants owner John Mara said that he expects Barkley to return close to 100 percent.

“We fully expect him to be as good as new,” Mara said. “I mean, if anybody is going to spend 100 percent of his efforts to rehab, it will be Saquon — just knowing what type of motivation he has and desire he has.”

Barkley had just 34 rushing yards and 60 receiving yards prior to tearing his ACL in 2020.

Prior to the 2020 season, the Penn State product had at least 1,400 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons.

With his rookie contract halfway through, Barkley and the Giants will eventually have to negotiate a new deal. But first, the front office is going to want to see what his post-surgery production looks like.

It’ll be interesting to see how Barkley performs in his fourth season with the G-Men.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.