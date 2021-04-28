Saquon Barkley’s 2020 season was cut short due to an ACL injury, but the former No. 2 pick seems poised for a bounce-back year.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the New York Giants expect Barkley to be ready for the start of the 2021 season. This is encouraging news considering ACL injuries can be a bit tricky.

Barkley still has a few more obstacles to overcome in his rehab, but at least he hasn’t suffered any setbacks in his rehab up to this point.

Earlier this month, Giants owner John Mara said that he expects Barkley to return close to 100 percent.

“We fully expect him to be as good as new,” Mara said. “I mean, if anybody is going to spend 100 percent of his efforts to rehab, it will be Saquon — just knowing what type of motivation he has and desire he has.”

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL in Week 2 at Chicago, is on track to be ready for the start of the season, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2021

Barkley had just 34 rushing yards and 60 receiving yards prior to tearing his ACL in 2020.

Prior to the 2020 season, the Penn State product had at least 1,400 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons.

With his rookie contract halfway through, Barkley and the Giants will eventually have to negotiate a new deal. But first, the front office is going to want to see what his post-surgery production looks like.

It’ll be interesting to see how Barkley performs in his fourth season with the G-Men.