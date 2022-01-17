Adam Schefter Has Update On Raiders’ Head Coaching Plans

After firing their GM, will the Raiders now move on from Rich Bisaccia as well?

The Raiders opted to part ways with GM Mike Mayock on Monday evening. Now, all eyes turn to Bisaccia.

Bisacci exceeded expectations since taking over for Jon Gruden early in the 2021 season. He even garnered support from Derek Carr, who clearly believes Bisaccia deserves to coach the Raiders at least one more season. He may get that wish.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bisaccia is still with the team. But it’s important to note the Raiders have put in one head-coaching interview request.

It’s unclear who that request was for as of now.

Derek Carr gave Rich Bisaccia a glowing endorsement following the Raiders’ playoff loss to the Bengals.

“People listen to him,” Carr said of Bisaccia. “And not just people, our team listens to him. I love him so much. I’m thankful for him. All of those things will be decision I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass. I think with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, that staff, kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us winning, finding ways to win football games. I think that’s what our organization is about. We’ll see what happens. We know what we want to have happen.”

Carr backs Bisaccia. It appears most of the team does as well.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how the Raiders handle this.