Adam Schefter: 'Real Possibility' Star Quarterback Is Traded

The Aaron Rodgers offseason saga is officially underway.

On Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said there's a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade their longtime franchise quarterback.

"Both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason," he said.

Rodgers has made it very clear that he's keeping his options open heading into the 2023 season. With that in mind, the Packers may want to get some value out of the 39 year old before they move on to third-year QB Jordan Love.

There's $110 million remaining on Rodgers' current contract with the Packers, so it may be difficult to find a team willing to swallow the majority of that money.

Rodgers recently said he believes he can still perform at an MVP level. It's just a matter of where he'll be trying to reach those heights in 2023.