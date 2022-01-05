Adam Schefter Reveals He’s Fearing Significant Knee Injury

Usually ESPN’s Adam Schefter is the one reporting on the injuries of others. But on Wednesday, pro football’s top insider appeared on “NFL Live” with some injury news of his own.

Schefter says he underwent an MRI after fears that he tore his ACL hitting the Griddy prior to the kickoff of a Monday Night Football game.

.@AdamSchefter fears he tore his ACL after hitting the Griddy on #NFLCountdown 😅 Get well soon, Schefty! pic.twitter.com/pU5sVBowCE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 5, 2022

Schefter jokingly said, “We don’t know that it was [the Griddy]. I’m presuming, because shortly after that my knee began bothering me.”

“So it can’t be proven that it was from that,” Schefter continued. “But it could’ve been that twist right there!” he said after watching back the footage.

Per sources: @adamschefter suffered a meniscus tear that will require rest the next two weeks before doctors determine if surgery is necessary. Schefter will not be listed on injury report for this weekend’s ESPN’s shows but it appears no more Griddy-ing. Insider SWAGU — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 5, 2022

After a bit of roasting from his fellow ESPN colleagues, Schefty and the “NFL Live” cast let viewers know that this won’t stop him from being the No. 1 source for football information at The Worldwide Leader.