Adam Schefter Reveals He’s Fearing Significant Knee Injury

Adam Schefter on the phone.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Sports Writer Adam Schefter attends the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC at the Cantor Fitzgerald Office on September 11, 2013 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Usually ESPN’s Adam Schefter is the one reporting on the injuries of others. But on Wednesday, pro football’s top insider appeared on “NFL Live” with some injury news of his own.

Schefter says he underwent an MRI after fears that he tore his ACL hitting the Griddy prior to the kickoff of a Monday Night Football game.

Schefter jokingly said, “We don’t know that it was [the Griddy]. I’m presuming, because shortly after that my knee began bothering me.”

“So it can’t be proven that it was from that,” Schefter continued. “But it could’ve been that twist right there!” he said after watching back the footage.

After a bit of roasting from his fellow ESPN colleagues, Schefty and the “NFL Live” cast let viewers know that this won’t stop him from being the No. 1 source for football information at The Worldwide Leader.

