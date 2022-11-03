Adam Schefter Reveals When DeSean Jackson Could Make Ravens Debut

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 03: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 3, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A few weeks back, the Baltimore Ravens signed veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad roster. Heading into Week 9's Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints, the Ravens may need to activate this new addition.

On Thursday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh announced that WR1 Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending foot surgery.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jackson is likely to make his Ravens debut on Monday night.

Jackson, 35, has yet to suit up for any NFL action this season. In 2021, the veteran deep-ball threat reeled in 12 receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown through nine games with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ravens will not only be without Bateman — they could also be without leading pass catcher Mark Andrews. The star tight end did not practice on Thursday as he continues to deal with shoulder and ankle issues.

Wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson will be forced to step up in a big way on Monday night.