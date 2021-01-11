Adam Schefter Shares What He’s Hearing About Urban Meyer

All signs indicate that Urban Meyer will be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After meeting with franchise officials to discuss the newly-opened job on Friday, Meyer has reportedly started to build his supplementary coaching staff. While the official decision has yet to be made, the former Ohio State coach already has a few college coaches in mind should he take the job.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the updated information on a Monday morning edition of “Get Up.”

“He’s begun assembling a staff of assistant coaches should he decide to take the Jacksonville job,” Schefter said, per 247Sports. “The two side have been in contact. He was on the boat Friday night with Shad Khan and Tony Khan. Going over the job, he’s considering it. But he’s assembling a staff that includes some college coaches should he decide to take the job.”

While additional reports indicate the Los Angeles Chargers are also interested in the three-time, national-title-winning coach, Jacksonville appears to be the clear front-runner in the pursuit of Urban Meyer. With the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft and Trevor Lawrence almost certainly a lock, the Jaguars are an attractive option for Meyer and his would-be staff.

Though no official decision has been made, we should be getting one very soon. Yesterday, Schefter reported that Meyer is expected to make his decision sometime this week.

In the meantime, Urban Meyer will be glued to his TV to watch his former Buckeyes squad face Alabama in the national title game tonight.