Adam Schefter’s Tweet About Joey Chestnut Goes Viral

With his record-breaking win at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating contest today, Joey Chestnut has now won the event 14 times. Many people have gone to social media to congratulate him for it, but Adam Schefter’s tweet is going the most viral.

Taking to Twitter, the ESPN NFL insider joked that Tom Brady still has a long way to go before winning as many championship titles as Chestnut. He then showed a photo of the graphic pointing out that Chestnut’s 13 wins (prior to today’s) were tied for the most in any event.

That tweet has quickly gone viral, garnering over 5,000 likes and over 600 retweets in an hour. But the comments section is where things are going crazy.

Naturally, plenty of people are taking Brady’s side or pointing out how ESPN got it wrong by leaving out champions of other sports with more titles. But the most fun comments are those in complete agreement with Adam Schefter.

If Tom Brady balls out, maybe one day he can finish his career in the Joey Chestnut stratosphere. https://t.co/naUryhVsmY pic.twitter.com/MgWqsooozH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 4, 2021

“common W, tom brady doesn’t even sniff Joey Chestnut’s greatness,” one fan wrote.

“Joey Chestnut is more athletic than Brady,” wrote another.

“Brady can only dream of being in the same breath as Chestnut,” another fan replied.

Some people are saying that Chestnut needs two more to match Ric Flair’s 16 world championships in professional wrestling.

If he keeps competing in this event at the record-setting level he showed today, soon even “The Nature Boy” won’t be able to claim to have more titles.