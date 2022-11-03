Adam Silver 'Disappointed' In Kyrie Irving, Will Meet With Nets Star

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver prepares to announce a pick by the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

As Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving continues to sustain the fallout from his promotion of a book and film filled with antisemitic tropes and Holocaust denial, he's attempting something resembling an apology tour. One of the first visits on his agenda: The NBA Commissioner.

This morning, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released an official statement admonishing Irving for the "reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material." He said that while he appreciated Irving's decision to work with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism, he was "disappointed" that the apology did not denounce the content contained within the film.

Silver pledged to meet with Irvin in person within the next week to discuss the situation.

"Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation," Silver said.

The book and film that Kyrie Irving promoted by sharing links to on his social media accounts allege that Jewish people faked the Holocaust, the genocide of six million Jews in Nazi Germany, in an effort to gain sympathy from the world and take it over.

Kyrie denied that he was "promoting" the book or film by sharing it, but changed course yesterday by broadly apologizing for his conduct and pledging to work with the ADL without specifically apologizing to Jewish people.

It appears that Adam Silver, who is himself Jewish, intends to make it abundantly clear to Kyrie where he stands on the matter.