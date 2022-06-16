Adam Silver Makes Decision On Game 6 Of NBA Finals

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Adam Silver couldn't attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals after entering the league's health and safety protocols. But will he be available in Game 6 to potentially award the Larry O'Brien Trophy?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like he will be. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Silver is going to miss Game 6 due to health and safety protocols.

The Golden State Warriors lead the series 3-2 and can potentially win the title tonight. If that happens, it won't be Adam Silver presenting them the trophy.

The NBA Commissioner has award the NBA title trophy every year for many years. If Silver isn't available, fans already know who is in line to fulfill the duty for him.

"That would mean that deputy commissioner Mark Tatum would be handing the trophy to the Warriors, should they win tonight," one fan repleid to Shams Charania.

Mark Tatum has served as deputy commissioner and chief operating officer since 2014. Once an immigrant from Vietnam, he now oversees the NBA G League, NBA global partnerships and announces second-round picks in the NBA Draft.

Some believe that it won't come down to Tatum giving out the Larry O'Brien trophy. A few are suggesting that "the fix is in" to force a Game 7 so that Adam Silver can give the trophy out himself.

Will the NBA title trophy be awarded tonight?