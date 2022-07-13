Adam Silver Makes His Feelings On Kevin Durant Trade Request Clear

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

In recent years, the issue of star players requesting trades away from their teams has become far more prevalent.

Most recently, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization with four years remaining on his current contract.

On Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver shared his thoughts on KD's trade request.

"We don't like to see players requesting trades and we don't like to see it playing out the way it is," he said, per AP NBA insider Tim Reynolds.

Silver says the NBA will meet with the NBA Players Association to discuss this issue as a whole.

In 2022, player empowerment is at an all-time high and team loyalty is at an all-time low. When things get difficult for a superstar player like Kevin Durant, the increasingly popular path is to request a trade to the next contender.

Durant signed a multi-year contract extension with the Nets prior to the 2021 season. He and the Brooklyn organization were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of this year's postseason.

It's unclear what kind of action can/will be taken to mitigate this rising issue.