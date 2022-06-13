Adam Silver Missing Game 5: NBA World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 22: NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is tonight as the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics and both teams trying to take the crucial 3rd win of the series.

But one notable person won't be in attendance at the Chase Center tonight. In a statement by the NBA released this afternoon, the association announced that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will not be attending due to health & safety protocols.

It's unclear from the statement if Silver contracted COVID-19 or if he came into contact with someone who tested positive. But he has entered the NBA COVID protocols. In any event, his status for tonight is confirmed while his status for the remainder of the Finals is now up in the air.

NBA fans were stunned by the news of Silver's sudden health and safety absence. Though some are dismissing it as not a big deal since there won't be an NBA champion crowned tonight.

The Celtics and Warriors are tied at two wins apiece.

The NBA Commissioner has traditionally awarded the Larry O'Brien Trophy to the NBA Finals champion.

It's been a long time since anyone other than the Commissioner did so. If Silver isn't healthy enough to appear in Game, that streak could be at risk of ending.

Will Adam Silver mend in time to award the Larry O'Brien Trophy, or will someone else have to award it?