Adam Silver Not Attending Game 6: NBA World Reacts

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver won't be at TD Garden on Thursday night for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Silver won't be in attendance due to health & safety reasons.

Usually, Silver is present for this kind of game since there's a chance that a champion will be crowned. The Warriors come into this contest with a 3-2 series lead against the Celtics and are one win away from their fourth championship in eight years.

If Golden State does win tonight, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum would present the trophy in Silver's absence.

The league has still not announced if Silver tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did.

In any case, this couldn't have come at a worse time.

NBA fans are hoping that Silver gets well soon.

Game 6 is set to tip off at 9 p.m. ET. If Boston wins, Game 7 will take place from California on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.