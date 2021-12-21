Adam Silver Sends Clear Message About Pausing 2021-22 Season

The NBA appears to be sticking to its guns that the league will not pause the season amid a wave of COVID-19 cases. Commissioner Adam Silver spoke with ESPN’s Malika Andrews to discuss the NBA’s plans going forward.

Telling Andrews the league has, “No plans right now to pause the season.” Adding, “We looked at the options and, quite frankly, we’re struggling to come up with the logic to pause.”

Continuing, “With the way the virus is being transmitted around the world, it’s become obvious we’re going to have to learn to live with it.”

“Of our players who have been through three shots [two shots and boosted] the data is telling us that very few players are getting breakthrough cases. We’re at 97% vaccinated, but only 65% of our players are boosted. We’re in discussions to get that number higher.”