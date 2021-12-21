The Spun

Adam Silver Sends Clear Message About Pausing 2021-22 Season

A closeup of NBA commissioner Adam Silver.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NBA appears to be sticking to its guns that the league will not pause the season amid a wave of COVID-19 cases. Commissioner Adam Silver spoke with ESPN’s Malika Andrews to discuss the NBA’s plans going forward.

Telling Andrews the league has, “No plans right now to pause the season.” Adding, “We looked at the options and, quite frankly, we’re struggling to come up with the logic to pause.”

Continuing, “With the way the virus is being transmitted around the world, it’s become obvious we’re going to have to learn to live with it.”

“Of our players who have been through three shots [two shots and boosted] the data is telling us that very few players are getting breakthrough cases. We’re at 97% vaccinated, but only 65% of our players are boosted. We’re in discussions to get that number higher.”

Adam Silver also added that the NBA is looking at shortening the number of days an asymptomatic, but vaccinated player, is out.

The commissioner concluded, there are no “widespread plans” to reduce fan capacity at arenas. However, the league will continue to follow “all local mandates and guidelines” when it comes to fans in the stands.

We’ll see how long the NBA can stick it out. As for right now, it’s not looking like basketball is going anywhere.

