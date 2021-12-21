Adam Silver Sends Clear Message About Pausing 2021-22 Season

The NBA appears to be sticking to its guns that the league will not pause the season amid a wave of COVID-19 cases. Commissioner Adam Silver spoke with ESPN’s Malika Andrews to discuss the NBA’s plans going forward.
Telling Andrews the league has, “No plans right now to pause the season.” Adding, “We looked at the options and, quite frankly, we’re struggling to come up with the logic to pause.”
Adam Silver on NBA Today on ESPN: "No plans right now to pause the season. We looked at the options and, quite frankly, we're struggling to come up with the logic to pause."
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 21, 2021
Continuing, “With the way the virus is being transmitted around the world, it’s become obvious we’re going to have to learn to live with it.”
Adam Silver also added that the NBA is looking at shortening the number of days an asymptomatic, but vaccinated player, is out.
Around 90% of the COVID-19 cases the NBA has sequenced have been the Omicron strain, Adam Silver told ESPN.
— Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) December 21, 2021
The commissioner concluded, there are no “widespread plans” to reduce fan capacity at arenas. However, the league will continue to follow “all local mandates and guidelines” when it comes to fans in the stands.
We’ll see how long the NBA can stick it out. As for right now, it’s not looking like basketball is going anywhere.