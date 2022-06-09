Adam Silver Voices His Opinion On Brittney Griner Situation

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, talks to the media during the NBA All Star Commissioner's Media Availability as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Adam Silver addressed Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia before Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Appearing on ABC's pre-game coverage, the NBA commissioner said the league moved to spread awareness of Griner's situation once the U.S. government officially classified her as wrongfully detained.

Silver explained that they were previously told to keep a low profile because the U.S. government didn't want Russia to see her as "a high-value asset" that would motivate them to keep Griner detained as leverage.

"At this point, for all of us, we have to bring as much attention to her case as possible and get her home safely as quickly as possible," Silver said.

Griner has been detained for 111 days after Russian officials arrested her in a Moscow airport for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil inside her luggage. The two-time WNBA scoring champion faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

The Boston Celtics have worn "We are BG" shirts to raise awareness, and the WNBA has deployed that rallying cry while all teams display a floor decal of her initials. Stephen Curry and LeBron James are among the many NBA stars who have recently called for her safe return home.

Silver said last month that he's working "side by side" with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and has been in contact with the White House to get Griner out of Russia.