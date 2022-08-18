Adam Thielen Furious With The 49ers: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 25: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball after making a catch in the third quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are having a joint practice this week ahead of their preseason game this weekend. But things have apparently been getting a little heated - so heated that wide receiver Adam Thielen was left fuming.

According to Vikings insider Sam Ekstrom, Thielen rushed onto the field at the one point in practice after the 49ers took a Vikings running back to the ground on a play. Thielen reported had to be held back by teammates to avoid coming to blows with the Vikings.

We've seen a couple of big brawls break out during training camp so far. But it looks like one was just avoided here - for the moment at least.

NFL fans are hoping that the tensions continue to rise though. Many want to see a fight and are curious to see what Thielen would do if he weren't held back:

Tensions have definitely been high during NFL training camp - particularly during these inter-team practices.

Perhaps players are more likely to go all out in practice against a player they won't have to deal with in the locker room or at the lunch table later.

That might explain why there have been numerous instances of an team taking an opposing player to the ground rather than stopping before the whistle blows.

Will there be a full-on fight between the Vikings and 49ers this week?