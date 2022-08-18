Adam Thielen Reportedly Furious With 49ers On Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Joint practices ahead of the 2022 NFL season have already resulted in some tense moments around the league.

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen reportedly "took exception" to some actions by the San Francisco 49ers defense during Thursday's joint practice.

"Adam Thielen just rushed the field, taking exception with the 49ers taking #Vikings running backs to the ground. Had to be held back. Plenty of tension during 11s today," team insider Sam Ekstrom reports.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Matt Maccio, the Niners defense was "pushing boundaries" of physicality during today's practice.

Things reportedly got chippy during yesterday's first joint practice as well. Elsewhere around the league, the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots also fought during both of their joint practices this week.

The Vikings and Niners will have the day off tomorrow before Saturday's preseason matchup in Minnesota.