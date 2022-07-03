Adam Vinatieri's Son Has Decommitted: NFL World Reacts

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Zionsville kicker A.J. Vinatieri boasts some impressive genes. His father is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history and a future Hall of Famer. But ahead of the 2022 college football season, he's made a big change to his recruitment.

On Friday, Vinatieri announced that he was decommitting from UMass and reopening his recruitment. He is now the highest-rated kicker recruit in the 2022 class that does not have a team.

"I have decommitted from the University of Massachusetts, and my recruitment is now 100% open," Vinatieri wrote on Friday. Since then his mentions have been flooded.

College football fans from across the country have gone into his replies and retweets, trying to recruit him to join their favorites schools. Everyone from Power Five Schools to FCS programs are hoping he'll join their ranks.

247Sports rates A.J. Vinatieri as a three-star prospect and a top 2,000 prospect in the Class of 2022. He is the No. 15 kicker in the nation and the No. 32 prospect from the state of Indiana.

But Power Five schools weren't exactly beating down his door to give him a scholarship. It was mostly FCS schools making offers.

That shouldn't be too discouraging though. Vinatieri's own father went to South Dakota State before his sensational NFL career.

If Vinatieri has the goods, it won't matter where he goes.

Where do you think A.J. Vinatieri should go for college?