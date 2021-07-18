Report: Adele Is Officially Dating A Notable NBA Figure

Adele is reportedly in a new relationship – one that will be of interest to NBA fans.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the superstar artist is dating LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul.

Paul, a close friend of LeBron who’s become one of the biggest agents in the NBA, was sitting with Adele during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix on Saturday night.

“Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst said. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. … This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Paul, 39, sat courtside next to Adele, 33.

LeBron James was also in attendance for Saturday night’s game. He was there to support his close friend, Chris Paul, who stars at point guard for the Suns.

The Bucks beat the Suns, 123-119, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Milwaukee now leads Phoenix, 3-2, in the series.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is set for Tuesday night.

It will tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.