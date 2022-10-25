Adidas Announces Its Official Decision On Kanye West

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS) Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

Adidas has officially ended its partnership with rapper Kanye West.

West has been in deep trouble ever since he shared antisemitism remarks on social media. His latest tirade came a couple of weeks ago when he said he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

It also led to him getting suspended on Twitter and Instagram.

“The company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies," Adidas said in a statement.

The company will lose a net income of $246 million this year after making the move.

This comes directly after West was dropped by his talent agency (CAA) and had a documentary about him scrapped. The Balenciaga fashion house also cut ties with West last week due to his remarks.