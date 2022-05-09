Breaking: Former Michigan State Basketball Star Dead At 31

EAST LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the Breslin Center during the game between the New Orleans Privateers and the Michigan State Spartans on December 28, 2013 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Privateers 101-48. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Former Michigan State men's basketball star Adreian Payne has died at the age of 31, according to multiple reports on Monday morning.

Payne, a Dayton, Ohio native, starred at Michigan State from 2010-14. He was a two-time All-Big Ten performer. Payne was perhaps best known for his friendship with Lacey Holsworth, a young girl who died from cancer.

"Hate the news i received this morning…. Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate," Jared Sullinger Sr. tweeted on Monday morning.

Michigan State men's basketball reporter Chris Solari has confirmed the tragic news on Monday morning.

"Confirmed the former MSU star big man has died. He was 31," he tweeted Monday morning.

Payne played at Michigan State from 2010-14. He was a first round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, going No. 15 overall to the Atlanta Hawks. Payne went on to play for the Hawks, Timberwolves and Magic.

The former Michigan State basketball star went on to have a career overseas. He last played for Juventus Utena in Lithuania.

Our thoughts are with Payne's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.