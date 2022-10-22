Adrian Martinez Explains What Went Wrong At Nebraska

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #9 of the Kansas State Wildcats scores a touchdown on a 6-yard keeper against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Adrian Martinez has seen newfound success since transferring to Kansas State from Nebraska.

And in a recent sit-down aired on this Saturday's "College GameDay," the former Huskers QB spoke on his time in Lincoln and how K-State has been a fresh start for him.

A lot of things [went wrong]. You can't really put blame on one person. An organization, it's top-to-bottom. It starts with the guys with the ball in their hands and I take a lot of responsibility myself in how things unfolded.

Martinez went on to explain the happiness he's felt since joining the Wildcats, where he finally has the chance to win more than five games, play in a bowl and challenge for a Big-12 title.

It's been amazing to experience this success and the wins, and that's brought a new type of happy to my life. That maybe I haven't experienced in college yet... but as a person, I have a lot to be thankful for and really happy about.

Through six games, Kansas State sits at 5-1 and Martinez has yet to throw an interception in 128 pass attempts.