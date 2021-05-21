Adrian Martinez Has A Message For Nebraska Fans

The Adrian Martinez quarterback era in Lincoln hasn’t exactly yielded ideal results. In his three years as QB1 since joining the team back in 2018, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have failed to earn a bowl-game berth each season.

That being said, Martinez believes the program is in a good position heading into the 2021 season.

“I feel really good about where we’re at as a team — and the work we’re putting in,” Martinez said on Sports Nightly, via the Omaha World-Herald.

With a shortened Big 10 COVID-19 season and split time with freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey in 2020, this past season saw Martinez post lower-than-usual season numbers — logging 1,055 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on the year.

But, with McCaffrey now transferred and the season set to return to a normal schedule, the Huskers QB could be primed for a career-best season in 2021.

“I’ve put a lot of effort — a lot of blood, sweat and tears — into this program, and I’m not stopping,” Martinez said. “I feel really good, and I think we’re working harder than ever. And that’s a great feeling. It means a lot for this program this year, for myself, and all I can really do is focus on the day-to-day — the 1% better every day.”

Martinez and his Nebraska squad will kickoff the 2021 season with a conference matchup against Illinois on Aug. 28.