Adrian Martinez Reacts To Nebraska Firing Scott Frost

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Scott Frost talks with his quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a timeout in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost barely outlasted former starting quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Both arrived in Lincoln in 2018. Martinez transferred to Kansas State prior to the 2022 season after four years with the Cornhuskers. Frost was fired after a loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend.

Martinez shared his thoughts on Frost's firing during a media session on Tuesday.

"Still a lot of people there that I care for a lot and you hate to see a man lose his job, regardless," he said, per 247 Sports. "So, you know, thoughts with him and thoughts with the guys and the coaches and all the support staff that are there, because many people are misplaced in this type of thing. You pray for their families and you hope things end up OK."

Martinez logged 8,491 career passing yards and 80 total touchdowns during his four seasons under Frost. The graduate transfer now has Kansas State off to a 2-0 start with wins over South Dakota and Missouri.

Like Martinez, perhaps Frost can land on his feet at his next gig.