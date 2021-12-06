Adrian Martinez Reportedly Visiting Notable Program On Tuesday

Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools.

This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of Martinez’s visits on Monday.

Sources: Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, after a visit to Kansas State, is set to visit Cal on Tuesday. The transfer portal signal caller was previously committed to the Golden Bears as a recruit. More via @247SportsPortal🔗: https://t.co/6eWEbVvjwZ pic.twitter.com/H37om94IsP — Collin Kennedy (@CKennedy247) December 6, 2021

In four seasons with the Huskers, Martinez was one of the most dangerous running threats in the Big Ten. Martinez completed about 64 percent of his passes over the course of his career. Throwing for 8,495 yards and 45 touchdowns to 30 picks.

But the 6-foot-2 QB made most of his plays with his legs, rushing for 2,288 yards and 35 TDs on 506 carries.

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska's all-time total offense leader, is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. pic.twitter.com/MfZ42Cr4sC — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 2, 2021

Martinez is likely looking for a chance to win with another year of eligibility left. During his time at Nebraska, Adrian Martinez didn’t play in a single bowl game. Since coming to Lincoln, Nebraska, the program went just 15-29 from 2018-2021.

It’s been bitterly disappointing to be a Nebraska fan of late. The school hasn’t won 10-games in a season since 2012 and has posted just one winning season since 2015.

To add some insult to injury, the Cornhuskers lost every game by single digits this year. Head coach Scott Frost is expected to be back in 2022, though it’ll likely be with a much different staff.