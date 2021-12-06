The Spun

Adrian Martinez Reportedly Visiting Notable Program On Tuesday

Adrian Martinez throws a pass for Nebraska.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 22: Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers throws a first half pass while playing the Michigan Wolverines on September 22, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Just last week, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez announced he was entering the transfer portal. Since then, the four-year starter has visited a number of different schools.

This past weekend, Martinez took a trip to Kansas State and is now venturing further west to Cal. 247Sports‘ Collin Kennedy shared details of Martinez’s visits on Monday.

In four seasons with the Huskers, Martinez was one of the most dangerous running threats in the Big Ten. Martinez completed about 64 percent of his passes over the course of his career. Throwing for 8,495 yards and 45 touchdowns to 30 picks.

But the 6-foot-2 QB made most of his plays with his legs, rushing for 2,288 yards and 35 TDs on 506 carries.

Martinez is likely looking for a chance to win with another year of eligibility left. During his time at Nebraska, Adrian Martinez didn’t play in a single bowl game. Since coming to Lincoln, Nebraska, the program went just 15-29 from 2018-2021.

It’s been bitterly disappointing to be a Nebraska fan of late. The school hasn’t won 10-games in a season since 2012 and has posted just one winning season since 2015.

To add some insult to injury, the Cornhuskers lost every game by single digits this year. Head coach Scott Frost is expected to be back in 2022, though it’ll likely be with a much different staff.

