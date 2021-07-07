The Spun

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Signs Notable Endorsement Deal

Nebraska football quarterback Adrian Martinez against Ohio State.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers warms up before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is the latest student athlete to benefit from the NCAA’s new name, image, and likeness policy. Martinez has signed an endorsement deal with Degree Deodorant. The Cornhuskers’ senior is one of fourteen college athletes to sign with Degree. 

Martinez, who threw for 1,055 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in last year’s shortened season, has started under center since his freshman year. His deal with Degree comes a week after the NCAA granted student athletes the opportunity to monetize their personal brands.

Martinez is not the first star QB to secure a major brand deal. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler recently announced his partnership with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. 

While Degree has struck deals with individual athletes, some brands have invested in entire programs. For instance, CaneSport reported Tuesday that American Top Team, a Florida-based MMA program, plans to offer contracts to every scholarship football player at the University of Miami. 

Degree signs Martinez in hopes that he will bounce back from a challenging junior campaign. Nebraska’s signal caller (12-20 over three seasons) seeks to recapture the magic of his freshman year, when he passed for seventeen touchdowns, eight interceptions and 2,617 yards.

On its website, the NCAA refers to these NIL guidelines as an “interim” solution. However, some version of this policy figures to be the new normal in college athletics. Look for more student athletes and sponsors to capitalize as they adjust to the landscape.


