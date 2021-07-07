Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Signs Notable Endorsement Deal

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is the latest student athlete to benefit from the NCAA’s new name, image, and likeness policy. Martinez has signed an endorsement deal with Degree Deodorant. The Cornhuskers’ senior is one of fourteen college athletes to sign with Degree.

Martinez, who threw for 1,055 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in last year’s shortened season, has started under center since his freshman year. His deal with Degree comes a week after the NCAA granted student athletes the opportunity to monetize their personal brands.

I’m so excited to be part of @Degree’s #BreakingLimits team! Throughout my time, I’ve managed to overcome adversity with the help of my teammates, friends, and family to break limits on the football field! As a #DegreePartner, I look forward to sharing my full story with you. pic.twitter.com/MNJlz2t6Sj — Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) July 7, 2021

Martinez is not the first star QB to secure a major brand deal. Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler recently announced his partnership with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

While Degree has struck deals with individual athletes, some brands have invested in entire programs. For instance, CaneSport reported Tuesday that American Top Team, a Florida-based MMA program, plans to offer contracts to every scholarship football player at the University of Miami.

Degree signs Martinez in hopes that he will bounce back from a challenging junior campaign. Nebraska’s signal caller (12-20 over three seasons) seeks to recapture the magic of his freshman year, when he passed for seventeen touchdowns, eight interceptions and 2,617 yards.

On its website, the NCAA refers to these NIL guidelines as an “interim” solution. However, some version of this policy figures to be the new normal in college athletics. Look for more student athletes and sponsors to capitalize as they adjust to the landscape.