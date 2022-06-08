Adrian Martinez Speaks Out: College Football World Reacts

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #2 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers warms up before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is ready to prove his doubters wrong heading into the 2022 season.

Martinez ended up transferring to Kansas State during the offseason after he entered the portal.

He played at Nebraska for four seasons before deciding that he wanted to spend his final year of eligibility at another school.

"I haven't been to a bowl game and I haven't had a winning season," Martinez said. "Now, football is a team sport but I play quarterback, and oftentimes, you get associated with those kinds of things and I want to win. I want to go play in a bowl game and I want to win a bowl game. That was another reason why I came here (Kansas State)."

It didn't take long for college football fans to add their perspective to Martinez's comments.

Martinez finished the 2021 season with 2,863 yards through the air, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

He's set to be the Wildcats' starting quarterback after they finished 8-5 this past season.