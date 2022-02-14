Adrian Peterson Breaks His Silence On Sunday’s Arrest

Free agent running back Adrian Peterson is declaring his innocence after a Sunday arrest saw him charged with felony domestic violence.

The all-decade RB was set to return to Houston from Los Angeles International Airport for a Super Bowl party. However, the plane had to turn back shortly after pulling out of the gate so authorities could remove Peterson from the aircraft.

Peterson admits he and his wife got into an argument. However, he denies police had the grounds to make an arrest.

ICYMI: @AdrianPeterson, in a telephone interview with FOX 26 Sports, on the incident that caused him to be arrested in LA: “I was literally mindblown that they took me to jail.They were like I’m sorry Mr. Peterson, but because she had a scratch on her finger, (in) the state of..” pic.twitter.com/qB2Ay77fPQ — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) February 14, 2022

“I was literally mind-blown that they took me to jail,” Peterson told Fox 26’s Mark Berman. “They were like, ‘I’m sorry, Mr. Peterson, but because she had a scratch on her finger, [in] the state of California, we have to take you in.’ I sit there and watch the plane pull back and take off and I’m just like, ‘Wow! I cannot believe this is happening right now. I’m going to jail, and I literally didn’t do anything.’”

“It’s blown out of proportion,” Peterson continued. “Me and the wife got into an argument on the plane. That was pretty much the gist of it. I ended up grabbing her hand and taking her ring off her finger. She didn’t press any charges.”

“The state of California pressed charges because there was a scratch on her hand. Literally that’s why I went to jail, because the ring left a scratch on her finger. We just had a disagreement. I know the headlines,” Peterson said. “Domestic violence. You’d think I beat her up or something. It was nothing like that.”

Not a great look for AP, who was also charged with felony child abuse back in 2014.