Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson.

The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.

Enter, Peterson.

The future Hall of Fame running back is reportedly signing to the Titans practice squad, though he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon.

Source: The #Titans are signing FA RB Adrian Peterson, putting him on the practice squad then elevating him to the roster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Peterson, who last played for the Detroit Lions, has a two-word message for Tennessee Titans fans.

“ALL. DAY,” he tweeted.

Peterson reportedly worked out for the Titans earlier Monday. He’s reportedly stayed in excellent shape, despite not being on an NFL roster for the first two months of the season.

The Titans are scheduled to take on the Rams (now featuring Aaron Donald) on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.