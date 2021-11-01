The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Adrian Peterson sits on the bench.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 27: Running back Adrian Peterson #28 of the Detroit Lions sits on the bench in the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 26-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson.

The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.

Enter, Peterson.

The future Hall of Fame running back is reportedly signing to the Titans practice squad, though he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon.

Peterson, who last played for the Detroit Lions, has a two-word message for Tennessee Titans fans.

“ALL. DAY,” he tweeted.

Peterson reportedly worked out for the Titans earlier Monday. He’s reportedly stayed in excellent shape, despite not being on an NFL roster for the first two months of the season.

The Titans are scheduled to take on the Rams (now featuring Aaron Donald) on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.

