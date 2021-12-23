Adrian Peterson Has Blunt Comment About Officials From Rams-Seahawks Game

Seahawks fans didn’t have much to cheer for during Tuesday’s second loss of the season to the Los Angeles Rams.

After having the game pushed back two days to favor their opponent, the now 4-10 Seattle squad fell 20-10 — eliminating any slim chance they had of making the playoffs this year.

To add insult to injury, the officiating crew made a few questionable calls in favor of the Rams — most notably what seemed to be a missed pass interference call in the fourth quarter.

Down seven with under three minutes to play, Rams linebacker Ernest Jones draped himself all over running back DeeJay Dallas before the ball reached him on a crucial 4th-and-6 play.

Recently-acquired Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson took to social media with his thoughts on these “blatantly missed” and “unwarranted calls.”

“Can we please come together and figure out a better solution that’ll hold @NFLOfficiating more accountable? These blatantly missed and unwarranted calls literally change the outcomes of games,” the veteran rusher wrote on Instagram. “It’s heartbreaking when my sons who flat out love the game of football, look at me teary eyed asking… ‘Dad, why are they not making the right calls?! Do they just want the Rams to win?'”

Peterson, who’s currently on the Seattle practice squad with a lower-back injury, elaborated with a long-winded caption:

These are literally life changing moments that shouldn’t be overlooked. I feel there are certain plays where officials should come together, review, and get the call right. Especially plays that are being displayed on million dollar Jumbotrons where the entire stadium and every football loving fan across the world can see. These plays can be simply challengeable plays where you either win or lose and the show continues. Having these opportunities doesn’t take away from the game. Losing a timeout due to a failed challenge can be detrimental! However, not having that option takes away from the integrity of the game and helps dictate the outcome of games. I don’t make excuses and I also feel any situation can be overcome, but, opportunities are all you need to create change. We got robbed of that last night on two critical plays which resulted in a 7 point swing and took away great field position that would’ve given us a chance to put points on the board. We then have a clear missed PI call that ended our opportunity to right the previous wrong of the officials. In critical moments of the game, they were presented with opportunities that we were not due to plays that should’ve been reviewable.

Seattle was handed eight penalties for 65 yards. Los Angeles received just four for 34 yards.

Officiating aside, the Seahawks didn’t do much to put themselves in position to win this game. Behind another disappointing performance from Russell Wilson, the team amassed just 214 yards of total offense.