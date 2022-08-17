Adrian Peterson Knockout Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings runs off the field after warmups prior to an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Dahlin/Getty Images)

If your name is Le'Veon Bell, it's not too late to X out of this one.

On Wednesday, training camp footage surfaced of former Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson knocking out his sparring partner ahead of his September 10 undercard match against Bell.

The NFL world reacted to the viral clip across social media.

"Need to see AD back in the league," one user replied.

"LFG!!!" an Oklahoma fan commented.

"I have shaken hands with Adrian Peterson," another said. "If his punches are as crushing as his handshakes…"

"I know that this is just a clip, but Adrian Peterson put this dude DOWN in 2 seconds," tweeted Sooners Script.

"My money on AP!"

"LAWD," replied Reggie Wilson.

We'll see how it all goes down less than a month from now at Banc of California Stadium.