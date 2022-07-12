Adrian Peterson Makes His intentions For 2022 Clear

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 05: Adrian Peterson #21 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on December 05, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

37-year-old running back Adrian Peterson hopes to suit up for a 16th straight NFL season in 2022.

Later this month, Peterson will fight retired NFL running back Le'Veon Bell in a celebrity boxing match at Crypto.com Arena.

Bell has shut the door on a possible NFL return in 2022, but Peterson fully intends on returning to the gridiron this coming season.

“This is something that I definitely can see myself doing going forward as well, just depending on how things kind of play out for me,” Peterson said on Tuesday during a promotional event for the fight, per NFL.com. “But since I’ve started, this is something that I’ll continue to do. I’ll continue to stay in the ring, continue to practice, get my skills right because it’s a different ball game when you step in that square. Fortunately for me, I have some great guys around me that are experienced. My gym in Houston, we have a ring in there. We have a lot of guys sparring all the time, and I’ve had the opportunity in the past to get in there with those guys a couple times and here recently, obviously, getting ready for the fight. I just been kind of grinding, so I might see this continue to do something going forward.

“So, even after this fight, I will still be on my same routine, waiting for that next opportunity to present itself.”

Though Peterson is nowhere near the player he was during his prime, he was still able to land on some NFL rosters this past season. The Tennessee Titans signed the former league MVP to their practice squad in November and he finished the season on the Seattle Seahawks' practice roster.

The four-time All-Pro running back logged 98 yards and two touchdowns on 38 attempts in 2021.

Where would you like to see Peterson land in 2022?