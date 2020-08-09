Adrian Peterson Has 1 Clear Goal For Rest Of NFL Career

Few running backs in NFL history are as accomplished as Adrian Peterson.

The longtime NFL running back has been in the league since 2007. The former Oklahoma Sooners star has made seven Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams. Peterson was the MVP of the league in 2012 and was named to the 2010s All-Decade team.

There isn’t much more for Peterson to accomplish. However, the longtime NFL star does have one clear goal for his future in the league: a Super Bowl win.

“Winning a championship is the one I want most,” Peterson said on NFL Network on Friday.

That’s not Peterson’s only goal for the remainder of his time in the NFL, though. The Washington Football Team running back also wants to pass Emmitt Smith on the all-time rushing list. Peterson is currently 4,139 yards behind the all-time leader.

“That’s one of the goals I set to myself when I entered the NFL was to pass the GOAT,” Peterson said. “I look forward to playing a couple more years, 3-4 more years, who knows, depending on how my body is feeling.”

Peterson would need to average 1,000 yards a season for the next four years to have a shot at passing Smith. That seems pretty unlikely at this point, but you can’t blame Peterson for thinking big.