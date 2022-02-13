Back in 2004, Adrian Peterson was the No. 1 overall recruit in the country.

The five-star running back was being pursued by every major program in the United States. Peterson eventually narrowed his list down to Oklahoma and USC, wanting to play for a national championship-caliber program.

Peterson chose Oklahoma, though USC made a strong push to land the Texas product.

This week, former USC Trojans assistant coach Ed Orgeron reveals what he did in attempt to land a commitment from the five-star running back.

Coach O revealed that Peterson committed to Oklahoma because it was close to home, where his dad was incarcerated. Peterson wanted to be able to play somewhere where his dad could watch from prison.

The former USC Trojans assistant coach revealed that he tried to get Peterson’s dad moved to a Los Angeles prison.

That is college football recruiting at its finest.

“My father was Adrian’s father counselor in that federal prison in Texarkana, Tx. Stoops was the only coach to come visit and Adrian played for OK so his dad can watch. 100% true,” one fan added on Twitter.

“Ed Orgeron is just so damn likeable,” another fan added.

“Ed Orgeron tried to get Adrian Peterson’s dad transferred to a prison in Los Angeles to get the five-star RB to play at USC. I love recruiting,” one fan added.

Of course, it worked out for Peterson. He set several college football rushing records as a freshman and went on to star in the NFL.