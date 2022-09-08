Adrian Peterson Reveals 3 Teams He Wants To Play For
Former NFL star running back Adrian Peterson is preparing to fight fellow former running back Le'Veon Bell in a celebrity boxing match this weekend.
However, he still has his sights set on the NFL. In a recent interview with TMZ, Peterson revealed three NFL teams he's hoping to play for this season: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
"There's a couple teams out there," A.P. admitted out in L.A. on Wednesday while gearing up for his big fight night with Bell. "Buffalo Bills would be a good team. The Rams, I don't know what need they'll have at running back. San Fran would be a good look."
Peterson didn't hide the fact that he's chasing a Super Bowl ring.
"There's a lot of teams that have the opportunity to advance far into the playoffs that I've thought about," he said.
All three of the teams he's interested in would provide a great shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.