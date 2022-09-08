Adrian Peterson Reveals 3 Teams He Wants To Play For

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Adrian Peterson #28 of the Minnesota Vikings runs off the field after warmups prior to an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Dahlin/Getty Images)

Former NFL star running back Adrian Peterson is preparing to fight fellow former running back Le'Veon Bell in a celebrity boxing match this weekend.

However, he still has his sights set on the NFL. In a recent interview with TMZ, Peterson revealed three NFL teams he's hoping to play for this season: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

"There's a couple teams out there," A.P. admitted out in L.A. on Wednesday while gearing up for his big fight night with Bell. "Buffalo Bills would be a good team. The Rams, I don't know what need they'll have at running back. San Fran would be a good look."

Peterson didn't hide the fact that he's chasing a Super Bowl ring.

"There's a lot of teams that have the opportunity to advance far into the playoffs that I've thought about," he said.

All three of the teams he's interested in would provide a great shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.