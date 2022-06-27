Adrian Peterson Set To Fight: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 05: Adrian Peterson #21 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on December 05, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A big-time boxing match between two NFL running backs is set to take place soon.

Per TMZ Sports, Adrian Peterson is set to become Le'Veon Bell's opponent at Crypto.com Arena next month.

Bell is set to take part in his first fight for Austin McBroom's Social Gloves event in Los Angeles.

The fight is set to take place on Jul. 30.

Both players have appeared in the NFL pretty recently. Peterson spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks last season and played in four games.

Bell spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens last season and played in eight total games.

NFL fans aren't thrilled about watching this.

A betting favorite has not been announced yet, but it's likely coming in the next few days.

Who do you have winning this fight?