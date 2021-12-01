Adrian Peterson Visiting With NFC Team On Wednesday

Future Hall-of-Fame running back Adrian Peterson is reportedly visiting with an NFC team out west on Wednesday. Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Peterson will visit the Seattle Seahawks facility today.

The AP era in Tennessee lasted just three games. The team announced Peterson’s waiving last week after gaining 82 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown.

He had his most productive Sunday with the Titans before his release. Peterson had nine touches for 40 yards but only saw 15 snaps in the game.

Now Seattle will kick the tires on the four-time All-Pro after clearing waivers. The Seahawks offense has struggled to run the ball in the wake of injuries to Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, and Travis Homer.

End of an era in Seattle? ➤ Russell Wilson has lost 4 straight starts for the first time in his career ➤ Seahawks have lost 8 games in a season for the first time since drafting him pic.twitter.com/fzhqE0jUWo — ESPN (@espn) November 30, 2021

Pete Carroll and his team are looking for anything to give the offense a spark. Monday night’s loss to the Washington Football Team marked the Seahawks sixth loss in seven weeks.

Even the return of star quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t gotten Seattle going. The Seahawks now find themselves in serious danger of the first losing season of the Russ-era.

With just six games to go, Seattle will have to win out to finish above .500.