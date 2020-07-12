More Details Emerging From Adrian Wojnarowski’s ESPN Suspension

More details are starting to emerge from Adrian Wojnarowski’s ESPN suspension.

Late Saturday night, it was reported that the veteran NBA insider had been suspended by the network. Wojnarowski was being suspended for the email he sent to a senator.

Missouri senator Josh Hawley had emailed Wojnarowski, criticizing the NBA for its relationship with China. The league had strong ties to China, but the relationship soured when Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted “Free Hong Kong” last fall.

Wojnarowski responded “f–k you” to Hawley’s email. Hawley tweeted out a screenshot of the email late this week.

Outkick’s Ryan Glasspiegel first reported the suspension, which has been confirmed by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. According to Marchand, the suspension is without pay.

NEWS: Woj has been suspended without by ESPN, The Post has learned.@sportsrapport first on suspension. The without pay part is new information. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 12, 2020

“If Woj wasn’t Woj, I’m not sure he would only have gotten a suspension,” Marchand added.

Wojnarowski previously apologized for his email.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” he said on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

ESPN released a statement, condemning Wojnarowski’s email.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” ESPN said in a statement. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

Wojnarowski is arguably the top insider in all of sports, with more than 4 million followers on Twitter.

The NBA is set to resume its 2019-20 season later this month. It’s unclear how long Wojnarowski is suspended for.