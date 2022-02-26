Adrian Wojnarowski Has Concerning Update On Anthony Davis

As if the Lakers needed any more bad news, the team recently received a discouraging injury update for Anthony Davis.

According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday, the superstar forward is expected to miss 4-5 more weeks with a mid-foot sprain on his right foot.

This new timeframe adds a significant chunk of time onto Davis’ original expected recovery.

After the eight-time All Star suffered this injury during a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 16, the Lakers initially announced he would be out for two weeks. Later MRI’s extended that time period to a re-evaluation in four weeks.

Anthony Davis is expected to miss another 4-5 weeks with his foot injury, via @wojespn. Brutal. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 26, 2022

In their first game without Davis since this injury, the Lakers fell 105-102 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. With this loss, a team that was once considered a title contender now sits at 27-32 and ninth in the Western Conference.

Through 37 appearances this year, Davis has averaged 23.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. LeBron James and the rest of the struggling Lakers squad will have to hold it down while AD is out in order to keep the team in postseason contention.

Los Angeles will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night at 10 p.m. ET.