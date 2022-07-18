Adrian Wojnarowski Predicts Lakers Will Make Significant Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Reporters Rachel Nichols and Adrian Wojnarowski speak before the start of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a bit quiet this offseason.

Yes, they replaced Frank Vogel with Darvin Ham and picked up Russell Westbrook's player option but outside of that, they haven't done much.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski thinks that's going to change at some point. He sees the Lakers making at least one big deal (maybe two) before the season gets underway in October.

"I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal," Wojnarowski said. "It may not be for Kyrie Irving it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star, but players like Eric Gordon in Houston, Buddy Hield in Indiana, and players like Patrick Beverley who came to the Jazz in a trade who are role players on winning teams. They're going to continue to be active in those things. It’s not completely dead with Brooklyn, but I think so much depends on what happens with Kevin Durant.”

Wojnarowski didn't name what the asking price would be for some of those players but it would likely involve some combination of futures & roster players.

The Lakers are still in win-now mode so they're probably not too concerned about giving that kind of package up if it means winning another championship.

We'll have to see when/if they make a move.