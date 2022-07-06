Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals Potential Timeline For James Harden Contract

After declining his $47.3 million option with the 76ers, it's been reported that Sixers guard James Harden is working with the team on a deal that would keep him in Philly.

Now, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, a Harden-Sixers contract could come down as soon as Wednesday.

"You can expect Harden and his representative and Daryl Morey in Philly to really sit down and hammer that deal out here, perhaps as soon as the next 24 hours," Wojnarowski said Tuesday on "SportsCenter."

Harden has reportedly been in contact with Philadelphia's brass as to how they can put together a championship-level roster.

The Sixers have already earned commitments from free agents (and former Rockets) P.J. Tucker and Danuel House.

Now its just a matter of locking down the 10-time All-Star to a deal that gives Harden the long-term security he wants, while also leaving room for Philly to make moves to bolster the team if needed.

James Harden is coming off of one of the roughest stretches of his basketball career. But hopefully a full offseason of conditioning and recovery can get The Beard his deadly first step back.