ESPN has reportedly decided on the length of the suspension for veteran NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski has been suspended for sending a “f–k you” email to a United States senator. A U.S. senator from Missouri had written a letter criticizing the NBA for its relationship with China and ESPN for its coverage. Wojnarowski responded to the letter with a profane email message.

Outkick broke the news of Wojnarowski’s suspension on Saturday night, but the length of the suspension was not revealed.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting that Wojnarowski’s suspension is without pay and it is for two weeks.

NEWS: For the #FreeWoj crowd, Adrian Wojnarowski should be back just before the NBA restarts games, according to sources.https://t.co/NRSkNx6OyG — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 12, 2020

From the report:

ESPN has not officially acknowledged Wojnarowski’s work status, but he will not be reporting again until near the end of the month. ESPN scrapped Wojnarowski’s planned trip to Orlando, Fla., to report from the bubble this week. The issue of Wojnarowski’s email came to light when Hawley tweeted about it on Friday. Wojnarowski would be able to return on Saturday, July 25, though it is not fully clear when ESPN started the clock on the two weeks.

Wojnarowski apologized on Twitter for his email earlier this week.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

ESPN publicly condemned Wojarnowski’s email in a statement.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” ESPN said in a statement. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”

The NBA is scheduled to resume its season in the bubble at Disney World later this month. Reporters are beginning to arrive in the bubble this weekend.